Umran Malik ready for international cricket, says Dilip Vengsarkar

The event takes place from June 14 to 18
Sports
Umran Malik, India’s new pace sensation who bowled one of the fastest deliveries in IPL history last month, has done enough to earn a place in the Indian playing eleven, according to Dilip Vengsarkar.
The 22-year-old Malik was benched in India’s first match of the five-game T20 series against South Africa, whose batsmen decimated the Indian bowlers despite having to chase 213.
But India’s head coach Rahul Dravid is not keen on throwing Malik in at the deep end, saying the youngster needs to show patience for India debut.
But Vengsarkar believes the rising speedster, who took 24 IPL wickets for the Sunrisers Hyderabad this season at 22.50, is ready for the demands of international cricket, just four months before the start of this year’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.
“Everybody has a different outlook on the game. But I feel he deserves to play after showing that kind of speed and accuracy in the IPL. Also when you are playing (international cricket) at home, that’s the right time to test somebody like him,” Vengsarkar told Khaleej Times.
“He is one of the most exciting prospects I have seen in the last 10 years. I hope he does well because he looks very fit, and he has that aggression of fast bowler. He has got pace and accuracy. I think he should be able to play for India for a long time.”
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports