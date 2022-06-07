Umran Malik might have to wait for his India debut, hints Dravid

More than three-quarters of the population have reduced their food intake due to severe food shortages across the country
Sports
India head coach Rahul Dravid has always maintained that he likes continuity and gave clear hints on Tuesday that pace sensation Umran Malik might have to wait for his turn.
Dravid was speaking ahead of the first of five-match T20 International series between India and South Africa here on Thursday.
“We have to see how much playing time we can give him, we also have to be realistic, we have a large squad, and it is not possible to give everyone playing XI time,” Dravid was categorical when asked about the ‘Jammu Express’.
“I think I am certainly someone who likes to have that consistency, give people time and let them settle in their positions. It would be interesting time to see how much playing time we give to Umran, we also have Arshdeep (Singh) here who is brilliant as well.
“We have a little bit of experienced guys in Harshal (Patel), Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and Avesh (Khan), who played in the last series. It is exciting to have the young guys as well. It helps us broaden our pool and see what they can do,” he said.
The coach, though, had words of praise for Umran and wants to see him more in Test cricket.
“He is exciting, certainly bowls quick and has pace. Another exciting thing in the IPL for me was to see the Indian players bowl really fast. The more he plays the better he gets. Very happy to have him in the mix,” he said.
“As a coach I would love to see it translate to the longer format of the game,” the purist in him said.
