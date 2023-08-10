UK's leading football academy hopes to groom future UAE stars

Pro Football training establishment has plans to grow the technical-focused programme across the Emirates by delivering world-class coaching

PFA is currently operating out of Footlab Dubai in Sports City and Koora Dome in Jaddaf, with ambitions to open further branches all over the UAE.. - Suplied Photo

By Team KT Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 7:37 PM

Pro Football Academy (PFA), the UK's leading private football academy, has arrived in the UAE and is now open for business in Dubai.

PFA has established a stellar reputation in Britain by delivering world-class junior football coaching to thousands of children across its 90 centres and was founded to create the players of the future.

Now, young UAE players will get the opportunity to learn from the PFA's team of UEFA and FA qualified coaches, who provide a professional learning environment which is underpinned by the academy's industry leading syllabus.

Through this syllabus, which is constantly being adapted to reflect the modern game and to keep training both innovative and fun for players, PFA ensures every footballer that passes through its doors improves their technical skill level in order to achieve their full potential.

"We're really excited to bring Pro Football Academy to the UAE," said PFA UAE Academy Manager, Jaimie Nevitt, who has worked with the UK branch for a number of years and was also a youth scout for current Premier League and UEFA Champions League holders, Manchester City.

"PFA is in a unique position in that it can serve as an improvement platform to any players already in academies or playing with teams and also as a standalone academy, thanks to our sole focus being to develop the technical ability of our players in order to improve them as individuals both on and off the pitch.

"We put a focus on providing a safe, fun learning environment at all our centres, while giving our kids the tools to become more confident, make better decisions and, ultimately, reach their full potential in the sport,” Nevitt added.

PFA is currently operating out of Footlab Dubai in Sports City, the world's first indoor football performance and training park and Koora Dome at the Al Wasl Club in Jaddaf, with ambitions to open further branches all over the UAE.

From improved passing to lessons in clinical finishing, dribbling at pace, mastery of the football and much more, PFA operates a ‘player-centred’ approach that delivers expert coaching and guidance on a more individual basis, so that every player can learn and develop at their own pace over the long term.

The coaching team promote creativity and remove the fear of failure in players, allowing them to develop their technique and decision making in a supportive environment.

To do so, PFA offer both weekly training sessions and one-to-one coaching in Dubai from ages 5-14 for girls and boys of all ability.

Each week, the training sessions will focus on a separate topic from that syllabus, such as Passing & Receiving, Creating & Finishing, Twisting & Turning, Dribbling & Running and Coaches Creativity.

For more information, visit www.profootballacademy.ae, email info@profootballacademy.ae or follow PFA on Instagram at @pro_footballacademyuae.