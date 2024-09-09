Ukraine's Paralympics success 'a win for Ukrainian disabled people's rights'

Victory for either side at the Oval would be a boost to their hopes of qualifying for next year's World Test Championship final at Lord's
Ukraine's Paralympics success "shapes the consciousness" of Ukrainian society and the authorities when it comes to the equal rights and opportunities for disabled people, the president of its Paralympic Committee said.
Ukraine has become a powerhouse in the Summer Paralympics -- they were third in the medals table in Rio in 2016 -- but their haul of 22 gold medals and 82 overall in Paris is even more impressive given the death and destruction since Russia invaded in February 2022.
Just prior to the end of the Olympics last month, over 500 athletes and coaches across all sports had been killed and around 520 sports facilities either damaged or destroyed.
The president of the Ukrainian Paralympic Committee, Valeriy Sushkevych, who at one point with his family fled their home due to constant shelling, said preparations were "extremely difficult."
He listed a host of problems from facilities being destroyed to funding and Paralympians being displaced or having to leave to train abroad.
"All athletes and coaches who trained on the territory of Ukraine were always at risk of serious injuries and wounds, or death from Russian missiles and bomb drones," he said.
"It was incredibly difficult, but we see the results of our work.
"I see how powerful and effective the system of Paralympic sports in Ukraine that we created works.
"People need it, the country needs it, especially today."
The 70-year-old, who is confined to a wheelchair, says long gone are the days when in the Soviet Union "the main option for people with disabilities was social isolation."
This greater appreciation of disabled people is also helped enormously by the Paralympians' performances.
"Ukrainians, first with surprise, and then with admiration, saw and continue to see how a Ukrainian Paralympic athlete raises the country's flag to the highest level of world sports," he said.
"How Ukrainians without legs, without arms, blind, in wheelchairs, on prostheses powerfully win in world sports."
Sushkevych says sports made him a "fully-fledged person" and he says the same can be true for the "thousands of people, including children, who suffered serious injuries" due to Russian attacks.
"The question is not to become a Paralympian, the question is that practising Paralympic sports has a life-giving force," said Sushkevych.
"It gives an opportunity to believe in oneself, even after a small sports victory, for example, at a competition at the level of a settlement, gives a person with a disability the opportunity to win in life."
Paralympians require funding but despite the enormous costs of the war with Russia the financial commitment to them will remain.
"Unfortunately, due to Russian aggression, the number of people with disabilities in Ukraine is increasing daily," Sports Minister Matviy Bidnyi told AFP.
"Therefore, funding will be there."
Bidnyi, who heaped praise on Sushkevych saying "his consistent efforts have helped build an effective Paralympic sports system in Ukraine", said sports are a highly effective method of rehabilitation.
The minister, who was confirmed last week by parliament in his post after nearly a year as acting sports minister, cited Nataliya Oliinyk as an example.
She was left unable to walk after a fall in 2008, took up powerlifting in 2012 and in Tokyo in 2021 won a silver medal.
"Her story shows that sport is not only an opportunity for achievement but also a powerful means of rehabilitation," said the 44-year-old, who himself is a body builder.
"Therefore, we must provide the necessary resources so that people with disabilities have every opportunity to realise their potential."
Bidnyi said Ukraine would not be resting on its Paralympic laurels.
"We are also developing adaptive sports in sports federations," he said.
"Soon, many sports federations will have adaptive branches, so people with disabilities can engage in sports."
It was part of the "barrier-free strategy" initiated by the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska.
Bidnyi says the Paralympians' feats not only "break down barriers in society" but have provided a boost in morale among their compatriots.
"I feel immense pride and admiration for our Paralympians," he said.
"Each of these athletes represents a unique story of resilience.
"They are true heroes, and their example shows that even in the most challenging conditions, Ukrainians demonstrate their will to win."
