Ukraine automotive federation wins FIA President’s special award

Royal Automobile Club of Jordan receives award for its photovoltaic power plant covering most of the club’s electricity needs

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem. — Supplied photo

Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 8:19 PM

The FIA, governing body of world motor sport, presented a special award to the Federation Automobile d’Ukraine during the annual general assembly meeting held in Bologna, Italy.

The winners of the 2022 FIA President’s Awards included the Royal Automobile Club of Jordan (climate action), Mobilite Club France (road safety), and Motorsport Australia (equality, diversity and inclusion).

Launched in September 2022, the FIA President’s Awards aim to recognise the work carried out by member clubs to bring sustainable and measurable change within the FIA community and society at large in the fields of climate action, road safety, and equality, diversity and inclusion.

Out of the 51 applications received, the awards were given to the Royal Automobile Club of Jordan for its photovoltaic power plant covering most of the club’s electricity needs, Mobilite Club France for its mobisenior.fr website dedicated to the safe mobility of seniors and Motorsport Australia for its Racing Together initiative building a team of indigenous youths and teaching them the career and life skills to get jobs in the motor sport or automobile industry. A special award was presented to the Federation Automobile d’Ukraine for its intensive emergency training for internally displaced female drivers. The project aims to teach driving skills to women who are forced to leave their homes and move to safer regions of the country.

All the winners will receive up to 10,000 euros financial or in-kind contribution from the FIA to support the implementation of their projects.

Congratulating all the winners, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem paid a special tribute to the federation Automobile d’Ukraine for “assisting the mobility needs of the local community in extraordinary circumstances”.

“I am really happy about the engagement of our members in the inaugural year of these awards and I hope that even more of them will get involved in 2023,” Ben Sulayem added.

Federation Automobile d’Ukraine president Leonid Kostyuchenko underlined: "We are very thankful to the FIA president for this special award. Everyday, we strive to respond to the essential mobility needs of the Ukrainian population, even in the extraordinary conditions in which we are now. And I would also like to thank our Croatian counterpart Hrvatski Autoklub for their strong support in the implementation of this extraordinary project of ours.”