UFC: Time for solid KOs as MMA stars face-off on Fight Island

Petr Yan (left) will go up against Cory Sandhagen at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night. — Supplied photo

Abu Dhabi - Doors to the full-capacity event at the Etihad Arena open at 5.30 pm, with the preliminary card from 6.30 pm and the main card at 10 pm

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 12:27 AM

When Jan Blachowicz, the UFC light heavyweight champ, puts his title on the line in Abu Dhabi, he knows exactly what’s coming from his challenger Glover Teixeira.

“I have got everything to stop him,” Blachowicz said during the pre-fight press conference of UFC 267, to be held at the Etihad Arena on Saturday.

The veterans of UFC will make the main card as the grand MMA action returns to Fight Island.

“We start in stand-up. He will use his boxing skills to push me to the cage and try to take me down but I will try to keep fighting stand-up. I plan already for ground-game,” said the 38-year-old Polish champion on a 28-8 MMA record.

Teixeira, the contender, noted that Blachowicz has read the game plan right.

“I’ll get him down. Either with my left hand or my takedowns, I’ll get him down,” the 43-year-old said. But Blachowicz retorted that he won’t be grounded.

Teixeira, the Brazilian knockout and submission artist, lauded Blachowicz’s determination.

“He’s a fighter. But I’m ready to go. This is my time,” said Teixeira, who is on a five-fight win streak.

In the bantamweight division, No.1 ranked Petr Yan and No. 3 Cory Sandhagen will lock horns for the interim title as champion Aljamain Sterling is out with a neck injury. And both can’t wait to get going.

“I see that he does a lot of unnecessary movements. I will see where I can catch him,” Yan, the former bantamweight champ, said. “I’m the champion. On Saturday night, I will prove it,” said the Russian fighter with a 15-2 MMA record. Sandhagen, the American, underlined that Yan will offer a major test.

“I think he does a job defending himself. He is a very powerful offensive threat. But we are prepared.”

Meanwhile, Islam Makachev, at 20-1 win-loss is on the fifth longest win streak, and is looking to pin Dan Hooker in the lightweight encounter.

“I have to show my best because I’m very close to the title.”

Makachev, who will have icon Khabib Nurmagomedov by his side, is pleased with the tremendous support from fans in Abu Dhabi.

“I think Abu Dhabi is my place. Lot of people can travel from my country, that’s why I have big support here,” Makachev said.

Hooker pointed out that he is ready for the challenge from Makachev.

“You got to be ready for everything in this game. I’m in enemy territory,” said Hooker, who has a 21-10 MMA record. In the welterweight category, the fans will get to see the much-anticipated return of Khamzat Chimaev.

“I’m going to eat him,” Chimaev said, referring to his opponent Li Jingliang, nicknamed ‘The Leech’.

An unperturbed Li underlined that he too was thirsty.

“You may be the wolf, you may be hungry, but I’m the leech, and I’m thirsty.”

Dana White, UFC president, noted that fans should be prepared for “massive things” in Abu Dhabi.

“Abu Dhabi has been instrumental in what we have done in the past 10 years and is going to get even more instrumental. Just look at this card. We’ve got the toughest guys from all over the world here.”

Doors to the full-capacity event at the Etihad Arena open at 5.30 pm, with the preliminary card from 6.30 pm and the main card at 10 pm.

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com