UFC: Dubai-based Tuivasa aims to knock Gane out in Paris

Australian knockout artist Tai Tuivasa. (Supplied photo)

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 5:51 PM

Top ranked Ciryl Gane, a former interim heavyweight champion, will be fighting at home in the main event of the UFC’s debut in Paris on Saturday night.

And his opponent, Australian knockout artist Tai Tuivasa, who trained in Dubai, is more than happy to spoil the party of the French fighter.

“Well, that’s the plan. I’m not going to just let him do what he wants. I will challenge myself. I will wreck the party and go home and party,” Tuivasa told Khaleej Times.

It was during the pandemic that Tuivasa shifted base to Dubai for training, and has since been on a win streak, which also saw him climb up to the third spot in the rankings.

“The reason I train in Dubai is that my coach, Shaun Sullivan, lives in Dubai. And I went to Dubai, and I found a good group of people. I like the vibe and I train good there. I keep my head down, I just train and chill.”

Tuivasa said the mixed martial arts (MMA) scene in Dubai is growing.

“There are great facilities and everything. Once a bit more gets put into the MMA scene, It will definitely excel. The jiu jitsu is very high level. There’s a lot of Jiu Jitsu schools and what not, they’re in Dubai. So, it’s definitely coming up.”

Tuivasa said that once the sport gets bigger in the region, it will create new local stars too.

“There are a few young boys who are doing really well that I see competing at that level.”

Gane has never been knocked out. Meanwhile, Tuivasa’s last four out of five wins have come through Kos. And ‘Bam Bam’ fancies flooring Gane inside the octagon to make it six.

“I’m going to keep it ‘Bam-Bam’ style. I’m going to go in there and try to knock his head off.”

A win at the Accor Arena in Paris will put Tuivasa in title fight conversation.

“If I beat Ciryl in good fashion this weekend, it’s going to put me in a good position to negotiate a new contract and get some more money and solidify my position in this company,” Tuivasa added.

The six-fight main card of the UFC Fight Night starts at 11pm UAE Time on Saturday.