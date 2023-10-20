UFC commits to exciting new five-year contract extension with UAE

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi will to continue to host UFC Championship events with additional Fight Nights to take place within the MENA Region

UFC, part of TKO Group Holdings and The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi today announced the continuation of their existing partnership which will see the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation bring one numbered event featuring a championship bout to the Emirate every year.

The new partnership will also expand to include additional Fight Night events, which will take place across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

UFC has a longstanding relationship with Abu Dhabi, with 18 events having been held in the region since 2010.

The two sides entered a formal partnership in 2019, and since then, some of the biggest names in combat sports have competed in the UAE capital, including former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who defended his title multiple times in Abu Dhabi.

Im addition former two-weight world champion Conor McGregor, former middleweight champion and No.1 contender Israel Adesanya, and many others have displayed their skills in Abu Dhabi.

“Bringing UFC to Abu Dhabi each year has proved hugely popular, with MMA fans coming to the emirate from all over the world to watch the biggest and best fights in the sport,” said Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi. “Over a 15-year relationship, UFC has extended its global reach and Abu Dhabi has established itself as a world capital for combat sports. Renewing our partnership with UFC allows us to continue to stage major events that thrill visitors and residents.

“We are excited to extend the relationship and innovate together to grow this sport in the UAE and wider region,” he added.

UFC CEO, Dana White commented: “Abu Dhabi is one of my favourite places in the world; the people, the restaurants, the hotels, it’s incredible.

“I have been so excited to be able to put on some of the biggest fights in the history of UFC in Abu Dhabi and it’s only going to get even bigger from here with additional Fight Nights coming to the region next year. I love it here.”

Since 2010, UFC events have brought thousands of fight fans to Abu Dhabi and showcased UFC and the emirate to a global TV audience within UFC’s broadcast footprint of more than 900 million homes across more than 170 countries.

That partnership was deepened further as Abu Dhabi hosted three separate series of Fight Island events during the Covid-19 pandemic. At a time when sport around the world was shutting down, Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island was transformed to create a safe and secure location for international athletes to compete. The events became a global sporting phenomena and example to other sporting organisations and host cities around the world.

