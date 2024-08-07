UFC Abu Dhabi: Topuria to take on Holloway in October

UFC star Max Holloway. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 5:08 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 6:31 PM

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, makes its return to Abu Dhabi with a title fight for the ages as UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria faces off against No. 2 ranked Max Holloway.

The co-main event features a clash of top middleweights, No. 3 ranked contender Robert Whittaker and No. 11 ranked Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round matchup with title implications.

Held in partnership with Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), UFC 308 tickets went on sale on August 6 via etihadarena.ae and Ticketmaster.ae.

In addition to being the second UFC event in Abu Dhabi this year, UFC 308 marks a milestone as the 20th UFC event held in the UAE over the past decade.

Over the 10 years, the world’s fastest-growing sport has seen new and established fans experience global MMA talent take the Middle Eastern stage.