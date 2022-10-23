UFC 280: Russia's Islam emulates Khabib, wins UFC title in Abu Dhabi

Khabib dashed into the octagon and lifted Islam to celebrate the emphatic win over a dangerous opponent from Brazil

Islam Makhachev with Khabib Nurmagomedov after the fight. — UFC Twitter

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 10:46 PM

Islam Makhachev, treading the successful path of his coach and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov, clinched the UFC lightweight belt in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on Saturday night, and has set sight on pound-for-pound ranking.

It was on October 24, 2020, that Khabib, the then champion, defended his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at the same venue and exited the MMA scene.

And two years on, Islam now returns to Russia’s Dagestan with the crown.

Team Khabib, led by the icon himself, erupted in joy as Islam submitted No.1 ranked Charles Oliveira in the second round of the UFC 280 main event held as part of the Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.

Khabib dashed into the octagon and lifted Islam to celebrate the emphatic win over a dangerous opponent from Brazil.

“God always gives me more than what I ask. Alhamdulillah. Abu Dhabi, thank you. I trained so hard for this moment. All my life, when I was a kid, I was preparing for this moment,” Islam, the 31-year-old Russian, said.

In the second round, Islam floored his opponent and deployed an arm-triangle choke as Oliveira tapped. Islam, thus, ended the 11-fight win streak of the 33-year-old Brazilian fighter, who holds the record for most submissions (16) and finishes (19) in UFC history.

“I always knew it was not going to be an easy fight because this guy (Oliveira) is a warrior. He always pushes opponents, but I know he will be wary about my wrestling skills and that’s why he couldn’t push me too much. I said this is my goal and Allah gave it to me,” Islam, who is now on an 11-fight win run, said.

“This belt is for my coach (Khabib’s late father) Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Many years ago, he told me to just train hard and you will be a champion. And I want to give this belt to him (Khabib). Him and his father made me, I know.”

Khabib hailed Islam as the best pound-for-pound fighter.

“All life we trained together. 22 years, we trained together and the last couple of years I told you guys that Islam Makhachev is the best fighter, not in lightweight, he is the pound-for-pound number one fighter today.”

Khabib called out featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who is the current No.1 pound-for-pound fighter.

“Now our plan is to fly all the way to Australia and fight the pound-for-pound king in his backyard, fight Alexander Volkanovski. Let’s do it. We know we are going to finish this guy,” Khabib said.

Volkanovski, who was in the venue, stepped inside the octagon and accepted the challenge, thereby setting the stage for a title match.

In the other co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defended his title against former champion TJ Dillashaw with a second-round technical knockout. Sean O’Malley prevailed over Petr Yan in a split decision win, which was declared as the ‘fight of the night’.