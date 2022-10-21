UFC 280 Abu Dhabi: 10 things you need to know

Charles Oliveira faces off against Islam Makhachev for the Lightweight title

Charles Oliveira (left) and Islam Makhachev. — UFC Screengrab

by James Jose Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 11:34 AM

The UFC, the popular Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) promotion, is back in the UAE and Abu Dhabi again with a top of the bill clash headlining this weekend’s UFC 280.

The fight night is part of the Abu Dhabi Showdown Week which began on Monday. UFC 280 is part of a multi-year landmark partnership between the UFC and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi has been witness to some iconic bouts, with the most epic one being the one between ‘The Eagle’ Khabib Nurmagomedov, the longest reigning lightweight champion and Justin Gaethje in 2020, not to mention the fight between Dustin Poirier in 2019.

Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib may have retired with an astonishing unbeaten record of 29 victories but he will be ringside at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, to witness his ward Islam Makhachev go for broke for the Lightweight title.

Here are10 things to know about this blockbuster fight night.

WHAT: UFC 280

WHEN: Saturday, October 22

BETWEEN: Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev

WHERE: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

WHAT'S AT STAKE: Lightweight title bout

ABOUT THE TWO COMPETITORS: Oliveira is eager to reclaim the vacant title following his recent victory over Justin Gaethje

WHAT ELSE: A second fight where Aljamain Sterling will defend his bantamweight title against TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event

ALSO: A bantamweight bout between former champion Petr Yan andSean O’Malley and a welterweight fight between Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady

TICKETS: On sale via Etihad Arena and Ticketmaster

OFF THE RING: The Abu Dhabi Showdown Week hosted events such as concerts, workshops, pool parties and city-wide activations featuring some of the biggest UFC stars