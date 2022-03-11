Uefa probe PSG bosses after Real Madrid fracas

A chance for manager Carlo Ancelotti and his players to prove they are still relevant, not just in Spain, but at the highest level, a force for the present rather than relics of the past
Sports2 days ago
Uefa opened a disciplinary investigation on Thursday against Paris Saint-Germain, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo after their angry tirade in the referee's room following the club's Champions League exit at Real Madrid.
The procedure is based on the regulations of Uefa which concern "general principles of conduct" as well as "incorrect behaviour of players and officials", a spokesperson said.
PSG threw away a two-goal advantage on Wednesday to lose 3-2 on aggregate at the Santiago Bernabeu, where a stunning second-half hat-trick from Karim Benzema sent the Qatari-owned club out in the last 16.
Sources confirmed Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo marched downstairs from their box after the final whistle and that Leonardo was banging on the door of the referee's dressing room.
Their complaint is believed to have been around Benzema's first goal, when PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was not awarded a free-kick, despite being pressured by the Real Madrid striker.
PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said in his post-match press conference it was a "clear foul" and left the players feeling a "great sense of injustice".
According to Madrid newspaper Marca, Al-Khelaifi even stormed into the wrong room and was left confronting Real Madrid's match delegate Megia Davila. "He then had to be removed with difficulty and several people had to intervene," Marca added.
Tension between Real Madrid and PSG has been growing, with Madrid expected to sign their star striker Kylian Mbappe this summer. Mbappe has so far refused to extend his contract in Paris.
A chance for manager Carlo Ancelotti and his players to prove they are still relevant, not just in Spain, but at the highest level, a force for the present rather than relics of the past
Sports2 days ago
The fastest time on the 270km Al Futtaim Toyota Stage 2 was set by defending champion Nasser Al Attiyah in another Toyota Hilux, with nine-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb 5mins 16secs away in his Prodrive Hunter
Sports2 days ago
A total of 1,187 runs were scored over five days and only 14 wickets fell in what Australia’s Steve Smith called a “pretty benign, dead wicket"
Sports2 days ago
It was a day when the Argentine vividly illustrated the spirit of the new World Rally-Raid Championship, stopping for more than 20 minutes to assist overnight bikes leader Michael Docherty after his heavy fall, before resuming to take the overall lead
Sports3 days ago
The 35-year-old bowling all-rounder now captains the UAE women’s team and she is now just one step away from taking the country to the 2023 ICC T20 World Cup
Sports3 days ago
The tennis world No.1 had signed for Brisbane Heat in the inaugural Women’s Big Bash League and later on went on to win the Brookwater Golf Club women’s title
Sports3 days ago
The Australian cricketer died in Thailand on Friday at the age of 52
Sports3 days ago
Bad light stopped play and then rain poured down with Australia on 271-2, trailing Pakistan by 205 runs with eight wickets remaining
Sports4 days ago