UAM win 16 gold medals at UAE Open Muay Thai Championship

Noah Lyles caught Kishane Thompson on the line to win by five thousandths of a second to win the 100m race
The UAE Youth Open Muay Thai Championship concluded with resounding success after three days of intense competition at the Space 42 Arena in Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi.
Organised by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, the event saw 551 athletes representing 47 clubs.
The final day of the championship was graced by the presence of Sorayot Chasombat, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the UAE, and Mustafa Jabbar Alak, President of the Iraqi Muay Thai Federation.
Also in attendance were Tariq Mohammed Al Muhairi and Ali Khouri, members of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation Board of Directors, along with Mousa Jaber, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab Muay Thai Federation.
Team UAM emerged as the top performer, securing an impressive 16 gold medals and five silver. Abu Dhabi Muay Thai followed closely with 14 gold, six silver, and eight bronze medals, amassing a total of 28 medals.
TK MMA secured third place with eight gold, five silver, and two bronze medals, bringing their total to 15 medals.
The championship is part of the Federation’s strategic agenda to advance Muay Thai, boost engagement in competitions, and provide young athletes with valuable opportunities to refine their skills during the summer.
These efforts align with the Federation’s commitment to discovering emerging talents and strengthening national teams with promising athletes across various age groups.
Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federations and the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, commented: "With the backing of our wise leadership, Muay Thai is experiencing substantial growth, and the positive impact of these developments is evident in the elevated level of our championships. This progress not only enhances the experience of participants but also supports our broader goals of talent discovery and preparation for future competitions."
He continued: "We are proud of the significant achievements made during the UAE Open Youth Muay Thai Championship. The high levels of competition over the past three days underscore the importance and value of the sport, as well as its growing presence in the UAE across all generations. The success of this championship fulfills the aspirations of both players and clubs, contributing to our ambitious plans to expand the sport’s base and strengthen the national teams with talented athletes across all categories and weight classes. We commend the role of the participating clubs and athletes in enriching the competitive atmosphere of the championship, and we extend our congratulations to all the winners in their respective categories."
Noah Lyles caught Kishane Thompson on the line to win by five thousandths of a second to win the 100m race
The two-week sporting extravaganza which finished on Sunday led to a security operation like no other in recent French history
The final act of the Paris Olympics brought relief that an event foreshadowed by worries about terror attacks, strikes or protests had passed off with barely a hitch
It's rare, but this scenario highlights challenges of managing a tournament under adverse weather conditions
The glittering closing spectacle marked the beginning of the four-year countdown to the Los Angeles Olympics
The last day of sporting action saw the United States pip China for top spot in the battle for medals
Dubai-based Anirban Lahiri finished strongly with a 68 at Foxhills Club and Resort in Surrey
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar scored 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as Team USA held off a battling France in the final