UAE's Sheikh Sultan to continue as Asian Chess chief

The Indian bowlers then struck at regular intervals to bowl Sri Lanka out for 109 in 18.2 overs
Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan of the UAE has been elected as the president of the Asian Chess Federation for a fifth term until 2026.
Sheikh Sultan dedicated his victory to the wise leadership of the UAE, the Emirati people and the glorious sports movement in the country.
The victory is an international recognition of the UAE’s prestigious position in the field of chess, which it achieved thanks to the continued support of The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
With this victory, Sheikh Sultan retains his position as a member on the Presidential Council of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), the highest administrative authority for the sport.
Chess is growing rapidly in the country that has seen the rise of several talented young players in recent years.
Dubai also hosted the World Chess Championship match between Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi during Expo 2020 last year.
The pacer missed Wednesday's opening win over the Proteas and is currently under medical supervision for a stress fracture of the back
The governing body FIA introduced the budget cap, set at $145 million, for the first time last year to make racing more competitive
Pacer's absence from the remaining two T20Is has now thrown more questions than answers at Rohit Sharma's team
It is a perfect opportunity for the players to test their skills ahead of the upcoming Jiu-Jitsu World Championship and Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Arsenal take on Tottenham on Saturday, while Manchester City face-off against Manchester United at the Etihad on Sunday
Opener makes unbeaten 88 after the Pakistan skipper scores 87 not out
The skipper scores an unbeaten 87