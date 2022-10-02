UAE's Sheikh Sultan to continue as Asian Chess chief

Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan

By Wam Published: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 8:09 PM

Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan of the UAE has been elected as the president of the Asian Chess Federation for a fifth term until 2026.

Sheikh Sultan dedicated his victory to the wise leadership of the UAE, the Emirati people and the glorious sports movement in the country.

The victory is an international recognition of the UAE’s prestigious position in the field of chess, which it achieved thanks to the continued support of The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

With this victory, Sheikh Sultan retains his position as a member on the Presidential Council of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), the highest administrative authority for the sport.

Chess is growing rapidly in the country that has seen the rise of several talented young players in recent years.

Dubai also hosted the World Chess Championship match between Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi during Expo 2020 last year.