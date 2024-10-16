UAE's Sam Mullane makes a move in Round Two of the Nomura Cup in Vietnam

Sam Mullane shot a best UAE Team score of 71 in the second round of the Nomura Cup in Vietnam. - Supplied photo

Sam Mullane of the UAE produced a gritty comeback in the second round of the prestigious Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Nomura Cup, posting a one-under-par 71 to bring his 36-hole total to five over par 149.

The 21-year-old, competing at Vinpearl Golf Hai Phong, Vietnam, showed resilience as he clawed his way back into contention after a tough opening round.

Reflecting on his performance, Mullane said, “I played solid golf today, struck the ball better, and played more strategically compared to the first round. The windy conditions and firm greens made the pins hard to access, even with a wedge.

“The greens were rolling at 11 feet on the stimpmeter, and down-grain, they felt like glass. My focus for round three remains the same - play freely and take opportunities when they come.”

Mullane had opened with a round of 78 but fought back with birdies on holes 2 and 4, with a bogey in between on hole 3. He then parred all 15 remaining holes to finish with a 71.

The Nomura Cup, also called the APGC Team Championship, is a biennial amateur team event for men.

Ahmad Skaik, the second player for Team UAE, shot a 78 in round two, while Jonathan Selvaraj, the third member, carded a non-counting 79, following his impressive round one score of 70.

The UAE currently sits in 12th place in the Team Division, with two more rounds to play in this best-two-scores-from-three format. Saudi Arabia holds 16th place.

Japan leads the Team Championship with a 10-under-par total, following the week's best team score of nine under par. They are two strokes ahead of host nation Vietnam and New Zealand, both tied for second after rounds of 143 and 137.

The Nomura Cup is being contested on the Marsh Course at Vinpearl Golf Hai Phong, a par-72 layout stretching 7,508 yards, renowned for its challenging natural marshland.

Competing countries include Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, Guam, Hong Kong-China, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, UAE, and Vietnam.

Team Scores

(After 36 Holes - Best two from three formats): Japan: 143, 135, 278 Vietnam: 143, 137, 280 New Zealand: 143, 137, 280 Individual Scores: Anh Minh (Vietnam): 71, 67, 138 Yamashita (Japan): 71, 67, 138

Bai (New Zealand): 70, 70, 140