UAE's Rayan Ahmed and Aasiya Saleem earn high praise at Asia-Pacific Junior Championship in the Philippines

The UAE Team at the APGC Junior Championship, left to right: Anca Mateiu, Aasiya Saleem, UAE Coach Cameron Van Rooyen, Rayan Ahmed and Mohammad Skaik. - |Supplied photo

Published: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 1:05 PM Last updated: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 1:06 PM

Aasiya Saleem and Rayan Ahmed, rising stars of UAE golf, earned high praise for their encouraging performances at the 54-hole Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Championship, held at the prestigious Manila Southwoods Golf & Country Club in the Philippines.

Their impressive display on the international stage underscores the rising level of talent emerging from the UAE golf scene.

Teenager Saleem, the Montgomerie Golf Club’s Ladies Club Champion, finished tied fifth in the Girl’s Division and Ahmed tied 14th in the Boy’s Division.

Saleem, shot rounds of 74, 70 and 72 over the 6,045 yards, par 72 course.

She was four over par after two holes in her second round and must be credited for being four under par in her final 34 holes.

Ahmed had rounds of 73, 79 and 70 to finish six over on the 7,053-yard layout.

Ahmed has had a busy summer competing in the USA, including participation in the US Amateur Championship and the US Junior Amateur Championship.

The Girl’s Individual Division was won by Hong Kong, the Boy’s Individual by Thailand and the Mixed Team event was won by South Korea.

UAE National Coach Cameron Van Rooyen, said of the UAE teams’ performances: “I have been impressed with the work ethic and hard work from all four UAE players.

“This is an elite standard for their age group and we must say well done to them all. This will hopefully provide a good platform for the busy UAE golfing calendar ahead of them.

“The competition was strong, the standard of golf was high, and the unusual wet weather conditions, were a new challenge for the UAE players,” he added.