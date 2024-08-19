UAE's Mohammed Mardi wins Arab Fight Night Muay Thai Championship

Ayesha Al Mehairi hopes to deliver a strong performance in Paris
Mohammed Mardi etched his name in history by claiming the Arab Welterweight Championship title with a spectacular performance, a moment he described as "truly unforgettable" in his distinguished career.
Mardi’s victory not only earned him the coveted belt but also marked a significant milestone for the UAE at the inaugural Arab Fight Night Muay Thai Professional Championship at the vibrant Space 42 Arena in Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi.
Reflecting on his journey to the top, Mardi, a three-time world champion, expressed his pride: "This title is incredibly special to me, not just because it’s the first of its kind, but because it represents the passion and determination of our nation. Competing against some of the best fighters from the Arab world and emerging victorious is a moment I’ll cherish forever."
The championship was a night of intense competition, with 28 elite fighters from 14 Arab nations coming together for 15 exhilarating bouts.
The arena buzzed with energy as the audience witnessed Muay Thai at its finest. Mardi’s path to victory was anything but easy.
After a hard-fought semifinal win against Morocco’s Hamza Rachid, he faced Algeria’s Lyes Ouari in the final showdown. Known for his resilience and tactical brilliance, Mardi dominated the ring, sealing his victory with a unanimous decision after three thrilling rounds.
"This championship was more than just a fight; it was a testament to our hard work and the unwavering support of our fans and trainers," Mardi shared.
"Lyes is a formidable opponent with a 17-6 professional record, and he kept coming at me despite the early damage to his forehead. But I knew I had the strength and strategy to take this title home. This win is for the UAE and for everyone who believed in me.”
The event was not just about Mardi’s triumph; it was a celebration of the incredible talent across the Arab world. The night showcased the hard work, dedication, and skill of fighters from all over the region.
The victories of the UAE's rising stars were a highlight, with Ahmad Alshammar overpowering Libya’s Mohammed Alkharaz in the bantamweight division, Rafi Ramzi securing a decisive win against Tunisia’s Souhaib Skik in the light heavyweight category, and Ibrahim Bilal delivering a third-round stoppage against Iraq’s Bahman Mohammed in the super lightweight division.
But beyond the victories, what truly stood out was the mutual respect and sportsmanship displayed by all participants, embodying the true spirit of Muay Thai.
The night’s excitement didn’t stop there. The co-main event featured a fierce heavyweight clash between Morocco’s Othman Fakaki and Tunisia’s Mohammed Trabelsi, which ended in a thrilling tie, with both fighters earning 28 points after a gruelling battle.
Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federations and the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, reflected on the success of the inaugural Arab Muay Thai Championship with pride.
"What we witnessed tonight was nothing short of extraordinary. The energy, the skill, the sheer passion from all the fighters—this event has set a new standard for Muay Thai in the Arab world. We’ve shown that Abu Dhabi is not just a participant but a leader in the global Muay Thai community," Al Neyadi said.
As the night came to a close, the impact of the championship was clear. It wasn’t just about the titles or the wins; it was about the collective spirit of the Arab Muay Thai community coming together to celebrate excellence, resilience, and the bright future ahead.
"Tonight, we witnessed the dawn of a new era in Arab Muay Thai. This championship will not only be remembered for its champions but for the way it has brought our community together in pursuit of greatness. I couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead," Al Neyadi said.
