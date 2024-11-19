UAE's Kofod-Olsen, Larsson and Alan in contention at Faldo Series European Grand Final

Victor Kofod-Olsen (The Els Club, Dubai) leads the Boy's under 16's Division after round one of the Faldo Series European Grand Final at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club. - Supplied photo

Dion Regan (Wales) shot an impressive first-round five under-par 65 to take a two-stroke lead in the Faldo Series European Grand Final held at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, UAE.

Regan had a six-birdie round beginning on hole one, with the sole blemish, a bogey five on hole 12.

A brilliant round finished with three birdies on the last three holes.

An overall champion will be decided after 54-holes, with further Divisional awards: for Boy’s under 21’s, Boy’s under 16’s, Girl’s under 16’s and Girl’s under 21’s.

Hannah Cheryl Alan representing the UAE and a member of Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, leads the girls under 21’s Division by one stroke after a one over par 71.

Anayaa Sood (The Els Club), the recent winner of the TF International Pathway Series presented by DP World, at Jumeirah Golf Estates, leads the Girl’s under 16’s Division after a 73, three shots ahead of her nearest competitor.

In the Boy under 16’s Victor Larsson (The Els Club, Dubai), also the winner alongside Sood in the recent TF tournament is on level par 70.

Shane Peacock, the Director of Golf at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, said after round one: “We have seen some great golf out there from all the players. I was especially impressed with the etiquette and manners of all the players, without exception. We wish them all well with tomorrow’s round two here in Al Ain.”

There are 58 competitors from 19 nations competing this week all vying to be called the ‘Faldo Series European Champion 2024.’

It is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifying event supported by The R&A, and is sanctioned and supported by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).

The second round takes place tomorrow (Wednesday) with a Sir Nick Faldo masterclass golf clinic in the afternoon for all players – and the third round is held on Thursday.

Leading First Round Scores

(Par 70)

Overall

Regan (Wales) 65.

Kofod-Olsen (UAE) 67.

Svanstrom (Swe) 67.

Boys Under 21’s

Regan (Wales) 65.

Kofod-Olsen (UAE) 67.

Svanstrom (Swe) 67.

Thomas (Eng) 69.

Tam (Hong Kong Golf Club) 69. Boys Under 16’s Larsson (UAE, The Els Club, Dubai) Csoengei (Austria) 72. Gardner (Eng) 72. Girls Under 21’s C. Alan (UAE 71. Kelly (Wales) 72. McLoughlin (Ire) 73. Newbold (Eng) 73. Girl’s Under 16’s Sood (UAE, The Els Club) 73.

Virik (Eng) 76.