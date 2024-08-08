UAE's Ghala Al Hammadi defends gold medal at IMMAF Youth World Championships

Ghala Al Hammadi. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 1:45 AM

UAE's Ghala Al Hammadi defended her gold medal from last year at the IMMAF Youth World Championships on Wednesday, held at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi. In the finals, she outperformed Ireland’s Emily Hannick, demonstrating impressive technical skills and strength, and secured victory by unanimous decision.

On the second day of the Championships, dedicated to the Youth B (14-15 years) division, the UAE National Team continued its winning streak, adding another gold medal to their tally. Maryam Almutwa clinched the final medal of the day with a bronze in the Women’s 52 kg division, bringing the team’s overall medal count to six.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, congratulated the team for its stellar performance.