UAE's Al Nuaimi wins gold at West Asian Athletics Championship

It will see races held over 4km, 10km and the classic 42.195km distance
Shaaly Hassan Al Nuaimi of the UAE won the gold medal in the 10-km race at the West Asian Athletics Championship (April 26-29) in Doha.
This was the first gold medal in the event for the UAE team.
Al Nuaimi trained extensively abroad with a foreign coach, in line with the efforts of the UAE Athletics Federation to train athletes to compete globally.
The UAE Athletics Team is also competing in high jump, discus, shot put, sprinting, walking and hurdles at the ongoing West Asian Athletics Championship.
The Emirati athletes recently underwent an extensive training programme at a camp in Antalya, Turkey.
The junior team is also participating in the Asian championship (April 24-May 1) hosted by Uzbekistan.
It will see races held over 4km, 10km and the classic 42.195km distance
Pogacar's fall robbed fans of a rare head-to-head with Evenepoel. The Slovenian will now undergo surgery to repair the fractures to his wrist
The team's impressive start puts them in a strong position going into the second day of the event
France forward Mbappe struck twice in the first half to put PSG on 75 points with six games left
Pogacar has outpowered and out-thought his rivals, but on Sunday meets a man with staggering stamina in Evenepoel
The event will be held from April 25 to April 30 at Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Indoor Hall, Al Nasr Club, in Dubai
Top Grandmasters in the world like reigning five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen and Russian Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi are likely to feature in the event
The ace cricketer posted a picture of him imitating the verification symbol of Twitter and gave an interesting caption to his tweet — "as of now, this is my blue tick verification"