UAE's Al Nuaimi wins gold at West Asian Athletics Championship

This was the first gold medal in the event for the UAE team

Shaaly Hassan Al Nuaimi celebrates his victory. — Wam

By WAM Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 10:02 PM

Shaaly Hassan Al Nuaimi of the UAE won the gold medal in the 10-km race at the West Asian Athletics Championship (April 26-29) in Doha.

This was the first gold medal in the event for the UAE team.

Al Nuaimi trained extensively abroad with a foreign coach, in line with the efforts of the UAE Athletics Federation to train athletes to compete globally.

The UAE Athletics Team is also competing in high jump, discus, shot put, sprinting, walking and hurdles at the ongoing West Asian Athletics Championship.

The Emirati athletes recently underwent an extensive training programme at a camp in Antalya, Turkey.

The junior team is also participating in the Asian championship (April 24-May 1) hosted by Uzbekistan.