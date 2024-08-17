UAE's Al Badwawi aims for memorable Paralympic debut

Photos: Supplied

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 7:12 PM

As Ahmed Mohammed Saif Al Badwawi gets ready to compete in his first Paralympics, the Para cyclist hopes to popularise the sport in the UAE with a memorable performance at Paris.

Al Badwawi will become the second cyclist ever from UAE to participate at a Paralympic Games when he contests in the men’s individual Road Time Trial in Clichy-sous-Bois – a suburb in Paris, France.

At Tokyo 2020, the nation made a historic debut in Para cyclin when Ahmad Al Mansoori finished 14th in the men's C2 time trial.

Since then, the UAE Cycling Federation has made its intention clear in preparing youngsters to racing in different weather conditions and learning race strategies for upcoming Games.

Al Badwawi, a trainee of Dubai Club for People of Determination, said he was inspired by Al Mansoori’s grit and willpower at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics to take up the sport in 2020.

“Watching Al Mansoori competed at the Paralympics in Tokyo drove me to work hard along with my teammates and earn enough points to get the qualification slot for UAE.

“This is my first Paralympic Games and I’m very excited and proud to participate to gain valuable experience,” said the energetic Al Badwawi, who has been training in Italy and Spain for over a month now before arriving in France.

In the past few years, the young para cyclist has shown promising results, winning a gold and silver medal in the Arab Championship for two years in a row.

He also earned ranking points with his performance at various world and continental championships, strengthening his qualification.