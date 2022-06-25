UAE women clinch Asian T20 Championships

Anita Alvarez lost consciousness in pool, almost drowned at World Swimming Championships on Thursday
The UAE women's cricket team clinched the Asian T20 Championships in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday.
In the final, they defeated hosts Malaysia by five wickets.
Batting first, Malaysia made 100 for four in their 20 overs and the UAE knocked off the target in 18.4 overs with five wickets in hand.
Theertha Satish, who scored 55 from 42 deliveries, with nine boundaries, was adjudged the Player of the Match.
Esha Oza, who has been in rich vein of form, scoring 192 runs from six matches, which included a century, was named the Batter Of The Tournament. She had hit five sixes and 27 fours over the course of the tournament.
The UAE and Malaysia had already qualified for the Asia Cup which will be held later this year.
New prize to honour Indigenous great, World War I hero
Coach Fuentes leapt in to rescue Alvarez, who had sunk to the bottom of the pool at the conclusion of her routine at the world championships
Fuentes jumped into the pool after she saw Alvarez sink to the bottom at the end of her solo free final routine
Last year’s winner was the Godolphin owned Hurricane Lane which was trained by Charlie Appleby
Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will be part of the county for the four-day game
The 23-times major champion had not played competitive tennis since limping out of her first-round match at last year’s Wimbledon in tears due to a leg injury
A new era for England in the longest format, spearheaded by the new skipper-coach duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, has got off to a flying start
