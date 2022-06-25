UAE women clinch Asian T20 Championships

In the final, they defeated hosts Malaysia by five wickets

The UAE team celebrate after winning the tournament. UAE Cricket Official Twitter

By Team KT Published: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 4:51 PM

The UAE women's cricket team clinched the Asian T20 Championships in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday.

In the final, they defeated hosts Malaysia by five wickets.

Batting first, Malaysia made 100 for four in their 20 overs and the UAE knocked off the target in 18.4 overs with five wickets in hand.

Theertha Satish, who scored 55 from 42 deliveries, with nine boundaries, was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Esha Oza, who has been in rich vein of form, scoring 192 runs from six matches, which included a century, was named the Batter Of The Tournament. She had hit five sixes and 27 fours over the course of the tournament.

The UAE and Malaysia had already qualified for the Asia Cup which will be held later this year.