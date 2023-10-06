UAE wins another gold for jiu-jitsu at Asian Games

India's medal-laden day started when they defeated archery powerhouses South Korea
Emirati jiu-jitsu athlete Asma Al Hosni has secured another gold medal for the UAE at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in the 52kg category.
This comes as Emirati star Khaled Al Shehi struck gold in the 62kg category on Thursday.
This takes UAE’s tally of gold medals to three at the prestigious competition.
This is the seventh medal for the UAE at the ongoing Asian Games, the world's biggest multi-sports event after the Olympics
The event is a pathway for promising young UAE players to make it to the DP World ILT20 Season 2 where 13 spots are still up for grabs among the franchises
Sabalenka survives major scare in the second round to defeat unseeded British number one Boulter
Ten titles were decided on Tuesday with six nations tasting victory, including Chinese Olympic silver medallist Zhu Yaming in the men's triple jump.
The German club boasts a solid record so far this season with seven wins and just one loss from nine matches in all competitions
Dan Read and James Wilde representing Dubai Bandits Golf Society win individual Pair's competition
India’ Aditi Ashok blew a seven shot lead going into the final round and had to settle for a silver medal in the women’s individual event