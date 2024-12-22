UAE win Gulf Cup title with thrilling victory over Kuwait

Members of the UAE team pose with the trophy. — Courtesy: X

The UAE beat Kuwait by two runs in a thrilling final to lift the Gulf T20I Championship title in Dubai on Saturday night.

In a low-scoring game, the home team managed to make only 153 for nine in 20 overs as opener Tanish Suri top-scored with 34.

Alishan Sharafu and Rahul Chopra made 28 each while Asif Khan was also guilty of not converting his start.

For Kuwait, Yasin Patel and Sayed Monib took three wickets each while all-rounder Meet Bhaskar took two wickets.

In reply, a brilliant knock from Meet Bhaskar (72 off 54 balls) kept Kuwait in the hunt for a win until the last over in which they needed seven runs with two wickets in hand.

But UAE pacer Muhammad Jawadullah (2/28) bowled a brilliant last over, dismissing Bhaskar and Mohamed Shafeeq in successive balls to script a famous win for the hosts. Jawadullah was named man-of-the-match for the final over heroics. All-rounder Ali Naseer and Simranjeet Kang took two wickets each for the UAE. Earlier, the UAE had finished the league phase in the six-team tournament on top with four wins from five matches.

The top two sides had qualified for the final with Kuwait being the second-placed team in the league phase.