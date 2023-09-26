Asian Games: Omar Magomedomarov wins first gold for UAE

Pair join forces to give Crushers GC the Team titles as Dubai-based Lahiri finishes runner-up for seventh time
Omar Magomedomarov won the first gold medal for the UAE in the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Games in China on Tuesday.
The judoka won the gold in the 100 kg category.
Magomedomarov's gold came just 48 hours after UAE judokas Bishrelt Khorloodoi and Narmandakh Bayanmunkh won the country’s first medals at the Games.
Khorloodoi won the silver medal in the women’s 52kg category and Bayanmunkh clinched the bronze medal in the men’s 66kg event at the Asian Games on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Sultan Al Nuaimi made history on Monday by becoming first boxer from the UAE to win a bout at the Asian Games.
Fighting in the preliminary round (round of 32) of the men’s 51kg division, an Olympic category event with a Paris 2024 Games berth on offer to the eventual winner, Al Nuaimi delivered a masterclass to score a second round KO over Vanesy Heuangthisouan of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic on Monday.
