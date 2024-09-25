UAE U16 Girls' Team reign supreme, capture gold at Pan Arab Golf Championship in Tunisia

The Gold Medal winning UAE Girl's Under-16 Team (From L to R) Sara Abubaker, Anca Mateiu and Aasiya Saleem. - Supplied photo

The UAE Under-16 Girls’ Team clinched a thrilling Team Gold at the 2024 Pan Arab Ladies’ and Youth Golf Championships, dominating the 54-hole competition at the stunning Residences Golf Course in Gammarth, Tunisia.

Their remarkable victory not only highlighted their skills but also solidified the UAE’s growing presence on the international golf stage.

The powerhouse trio of Anca Mateiu, Aasiya Saleem, and Sara Abubaker not only secured Team Gold but also swept the top three spots in the Individual Division.

Anca’s strong rounds of 66, 66, and 70 earned her a commanding seven-shot victory, with teammate Aasiya taking second place after posting rounds of 66, 73, and 70. Sara rounded out the podium with impressive three rounds of 72, 69, and 70.

The team successfully defended their title from last year’s triumph at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia, where Aasiya and Sara were also part of the winning squad.

After completing her round Anca said: “It is exciting to win the Individual Gold this week in the Division. Sara and Aasiya won the Team Gold last year, so it is nice to win this again for the UAE with these two girls.

“I want to thank the EGF and all the UAE support team for all their encouragement. It is impressive to win five out of six Individual Medals from the two Divisions alongside a Gold and a Silver in the team.

“We have all had a fun week despite the variable weather that we are not used to in Dubai,” she added.

In a competitive Ladies' Division, Morocco's Sofia Essakali claimed the top spot, with the UAE’s Intissar Rich securing a solid second place. Jamie Camero of the UAE took third after a dramatic countback, rounding off a hard-fought contest among 20 skilled players.

In the Ladies' Team Division, Team Morocco emerged victorious with an impressive score of 421, finishing seven shots clear of the UAE. Despite the gap, the UAE team -comprised of Intissar Rich, Jamie Camero, and Faye Alblooshi -delivered a strong performance, showcasing their determination and skill in a thrilling battle for the title.

The Team events followed a format where the best two scores from each three-player team were counted daily.

Eleven countries participated, including Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Tunisia, and the UAE.

Both the Ladies’ and Girl’s Under-16 divisions were held over 54 holes, with both ranked as World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) events supported by The R&A with WAGR points available.

In the Girls Under-13 Division, Morocco took the Gold and Bronze Individuals and the home team Tunisia the Silver Individual.

The Boys Under-18 and Boys Under-16 Divisions, both 54-hole events, also with WAGR points will take place Friday 27th – Sunday 29th September, 2024.

The Boy’s Under-13 Division is a 36-hole event which will be played over the weekend.

Results

Ladies Division

Essakali (Morocco) 67. 72. 66. 205.

Rich (UAE) 70. 75. 69. 214.

Camero (UAE) 69. 71. 74. 214.

Girls’ Under 16’s

Mateui (UAE) 66. 66. 70. 202.