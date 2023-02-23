UAE Tour: Molano of UAE Team Emirates sprints to stage win

The former doubles world No.1, partnering American Madison Keys, went down to Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-0
Juan Sebastian Molano surged to the front in the final metres of the closing spring on Thursday to take stage four of the UAE Tour as Remco Evenepoel kept the overall lead.
The pack reeled in a long three-man breakaway with three kilometres to go in a flat 174km stage round Dubai.
Molano, who rides for UAE Team Emirates, then came from behind in the sprint to edge Dutch cyclist Olav Kooij, with Jumbo Visma, and Australian Sam Welsford, with Team DSM, in a photo finish.
Molano was the second straight Colombian stage winner after Einer Rubio of Movistar won after a solo attack on Wednesday.
Belgian Evenepoel, of Quick-Step, arrived safely in the peloton to retain his red jersey as overall leader by seven seconds over Australian Luke Plapp of Ineos.
Spaniard Pello Bilbao of Bahrain Victorious is at 11 seconds with the fourth-place ride more than a minute back.
Friday's stage should offer another chance for the sprinters as the 170-kilometre course has a completely flat profile and much of the route is along motorways.
