UAE to support China International Arabian Horse Festival

Emirates Arabian Horse Society collaborating with the Chinese Arabian Horse Association to promote the Arabian horse

The China International Arabian Horse Festival will celebrate the beauty of the Purebred Arabian horse. - Facebook/ China Arabian Horse Show

By WAM Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 10:54 PM Last updated: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 10:57 PM

The beauty and splendour of the Purebred Arabian horse will be celebrated when the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) join hands with the Chinese Arabian Horse Association at this month’s inaugural Chinese Arabian Horse Championship.

The Championship, a beauty competition for Arabian show horses, is the centre piece of the China International Arabian Horse Festival, which will take place from at Shenyang from 27th to 29th August, 2023.

As per the vision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the EAHS, Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the EAHS, said that the society is committed to promoting Arabian horses around the world, under the guidelines established by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the EAHS.

The EAHS also aims to promote cooperation in all aspects of the Arabian horse industry by providing technical assistance to Chinese experts in areas such as judging, disciplinary and technical committees, and other categories related to hosting Arabian horse beauty contests.

Al Harbi stressed that the EAHS’s mission is to promote Arabian horses, who are an important element of the UAE’s culture and identity, worldwide.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Arabian horse enthusiasts, owners and breeders from around the world to join this experience in China, Al Harbi said.

“It will be a new hub for cooperation, the sharing of insights, and promoting the best practices in the Arabian horse industry and its various activities.”

Ran Eric Xu, Deputy Secretary-General of the Chinese Arabian Horse Association, will oversee the organising of the three-day festival, which the Chinese government and the municipal government of Shenyang will host.

Besides the Arabian horse show, the festival’s programme will feature various activities, such as festivities and conferences, and recreational tours to various tourist sites in the city.

The festival will be an opportunity to celebrate the beauty and splendour of Purebred Arabian horses in a unique atmosphere and will provide an excellent platform for breeders and owners to meet and show their horses, share knowledge, and cooperate in this field.