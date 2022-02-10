UAE to play quadrangular series against Oman, Ireland and Nepal

The highly-regarded McDonald will lead the side during their Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka starting from Friday, in what is being seen as an audition for a permanent stay
The UAE, Ireland, Nepal and hosts Oman will take part in a quadrangular T20 series, Oman Cricket revealed on Thursday.
The six games have been lined up for the 11th, 12th and 14th, with all the teams playing on all the days.
Duleep Mendis, Head Coach and Chief Development Officer of Oman Cricket stated: “I’ve always maintained that to progress in world cricket, one needs to play strong opposition whenever possible. That is the fastest way to learn and grow. Ireland are a Test playing side. The UAE and Nepal are formidable limited-over sides and have come a long way in the last few years. I’m certain that this series will stand us in good stead, going into the T20 qualifiers”.
Oman emerged victorious in their only T20 match against Nepal in October 2019. However, both the UAE and Ireland hold superior head-to-head records, giving Oman a chance to rectify the same in this series before entering the WT20 qualifiers.
The matches can be viewed live on Eurosports in India, Geo Sports in Pakistan, Himalaya TV in Nepal and Next TV in USA. On digital mediums, the matches will be televised on Fancode in India, Sports Eye on Facebook, CrickTracker on YouTube in all regions except Nepal, where it will be on OSR Sports.
FIXTURES:
February 11: Ireland v UAE, 10 am; Oman v Nepal, 2 pm
February 12: Nepal v UAE, 10 am; Oman v Ireland, 2 pm
February 14: Oman v UAE, 10 am; Ireland v Nepal, 2 pm
