UAE to host two prestigious events on record-breaking $9m Challenge Tour in 2025

Dubai-based Garrick Porteous (England) claimed victory at the 2024 UAE Challenge on the Challenge Tour, held at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club in April, under the local sanctioning of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF). - Supplied photo

The Challenge Tour has unveiled an ambitious 2025 Road to Mallorca schedule, featuring a record-breaking €9 million prize fund - the largest in its history - spread across 29 tournaments in 18 countries and across three continents.

Adding to the excitement, the UAE will play a pivotal role in this global golfing journey by hosting two marquee tournaments in April 2025. These events are part of the European Tour Group’s enduring partnership with the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), reflecting the UAE’s growing global influence in golf.

The schedule features the UAE Challenge: April 10-13, 2025, at Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club, Ajman and the Abu Dhabi Challenge: April 17-20, 2025, at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.

This is a significant milestone for UAE golf, showcasing the region’s world-class facilities and commitment to supporting international golfing talent. As part of the Road to Mallorca, these events will attract rising stars from around the globe who will compete for a share of the historic prize pool and a chance to secure their place on the prestigious DP World Tour.

With the UAE’s rich golfing heritage and reputation for hosting high-calibre events, the twin tournaments promise thrilling competition and a celebration of the sport's exciting future in the region.

Jamie Hodges, the Challenge Tour Director, commented: “‘I am incredibly proud to unveil our 2025 Road to Mallorca schedule, which boasts the biggest total prize fund since the Challenge Tour’s inception in 1989.

Global Celebration

“The Challenge Tour continues to go from strength to strength and our 2025 schedule celebrates the truly global nature of the Tour and showcases the diversity of our membership and the places and cultures we visit.

“I would like to thank all our promoters, national Federations, tournament sponsors and partner Tours for their commitment to the Challenge Tour and for helping us to make this global schedule possible,” Hodges added.

“We are also very grateful for the commitment of Rolex, The R&A, and DP World through their title partnership of the DP World Tour, all of which has helped us raise prize funds and increase playing opportunities for our members.

“The Challenge Tour continues to produce the next generation of golfing talent, and we were delighted with the success of our graduates on the 2024 Race to Dubai. We are looking forward to nurturing the stars of the future once again in 2025.,” Hodges concluded.

South Africa Kickoff

The global Challenge Tour schedule begins in South Africa for the fifth consecutive year with the SDC Open at the end of January, the first of four co-sanctioned events with the Sunshine Tour.

The Challenge Tour returns to India in March with back-to-back events beginning with the Kolkata Challenge, which will again be played at Royal Calcutta Golf Club - the oldest golf club in India and the first outside of Great Britain, followed by the Delhi Challenge at Classic Golf & Country Club.

In April, the Road to Mallorca will make an exciting stop in the UAE, featuring the two highly anticipated events in Ajman and Al Ain.

The Challenge Tour will visit Spain in May for the 26th edition of the Challenge de España, which will kick-start a run of 18 tournaments in 20 weeks and weave through 14 countries in Europe.

The Italian Challenge Open returns to Golf Nazionale, the former Junior Ryder Cup venue, while the Swiss Challenge heads back to Golf Sempachersee where it was previously held between 2010 and 2019. A host of new venues also feature on the 2025 schedule.

The Danish Golf Challenge heads to Bogense Golf Club, the Indoor Golf Group Challenge will now take place at Upsala Golf Club, while the Irish Challenge and Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A will be played at Killeen Castle and SCHLOSS Roxburghe respectively.

