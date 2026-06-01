UAE to host 2027 Ice Hockey World Championship Division II Group A

The UAE has won the right to host the 2027 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II, Group A, following a vote at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) Annual Congress in Zurich, Switzerland.

The UAE bid received 14 votes, ahead of Croatia, which secured 11, reflecting growing international confidence in the country’s organisational capabilities and sports infrastructure for hosting major global sporting events.

The UAE Winter Sports Federation delegation participated in the congress meetings, headed by Hamel Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Vice President of the Federation, and included Jumaa Al Dhaheri, Secretary General, and Mohamad Aref Aljachi Technical Director.

The delegation presented the hosting bid, highlighting the organisational, technical, and operational aspects of the championship.

The championship is scheduled to be hosted in Al Ain City in April 2027, with the participation of several national teams competing in Division II (Group A). This will mark the first hosting of its kind in the region.

Hamel Ahmed Al Qubaisi affirmed that the strong support provided to the sports sector by the UAE’s wise leadership played a key role in achieving this milestone. He noted that winning the hosting rights represents a new achievement that reflects the advanced status reached by winter sports in the UAE, as well as the IIHF’s confidence in the country’s organisational efficiency and its ability to host sporting events in accordance with the highest international standards.

He also pointed out that the UAE had previously been awarded the right to host the 2026 edition, which was later canceled, further strengthening the country’s standing with the IIHF and confirming its extensive organisational experience and advanced sports infrastructure.

Al Qubaisi added that the Federation looks forward to delivering an outstanding edition of the championship that reflects the UAE’s prominent position and leadership on the international sports stage.