UAE to face Portugal, Spain in beach soccer

The draw was held on Tuesday at Dubai Sports Council headquarters. (Supplied photo)

Dubai - The premier beach soccer event will be held on Kite Beach in Dubai from November 2-6

Hosts UAE will face European giants Portugal, Spain and African champions Senegal in the group stages of the 10th Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup in Dubai.

The premier beach soccer event will be held on Kite Beach in Dubai from November 2-6.

In the other group, newly-crowned world champions and three-time winners, Russia, will compete with Iran, Paraguay and Japan.

The draw was held on Tuesday at Dubai Sports Council headquarters.

The tournament is organised jointly by Dubai Sports Council and Beach Soccer Worldwide in association with UAE Football Association.

The eight teams will play three days of group stage matches, with the top two from each group advancing to the semifinals.

The final will be staged on November 6. Later that same night, the top performers of the 2021 season will be honoured at the Beach Soccer Stars awards.

“We are really excited about the 10th Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup, a tournament which was born here in Dubai in 2011 and has produced some of beach soccer’s most memorable moments,” said Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council.

“This year we will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of this hugely popular event. It is a special milestone, and the fact we will be celebrating this milestone at a time when Dubai is hosting Expo 2020 makes it even more memorable for us.

“The world is here, and the world’s best are here for Expo 2020. And early next month, the best from the world of beach soccer will be here as well to compete on the sands of one of the world’s most-happening beaches, Kite Beach.”

Joan Cusco, President of Beach Soccer Worldwide, thanked the Dubai Sports Council for promoting beach soccer.

“I would like to thank Dubai Sports Council for their efforts to promote and support beach soccer. They have been our partners from day one, and they have shown a lot of dedication and passion to make this one of the most important tournaments in our sport. This is something priceless,” Cusco said.

“I also want to thank the UAEFA. They have also been our strong partners and have worked hard on the development of the sport. I cannot thank them enough.”