UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar set for the battle in the mountains

The two-Test series is being viewed as the starting point of a transition period for Rohit Sharma's side, following their loss to Australia in the World Test Championship
Basque rider Ion Izagirre broke away for a solo triumph on stage 12 of the Tour de France on Thursday as defending champion Jonas Vingegaard retained his slender lead.
After a fast-paced ride through the Beaujolais vineyards Vingegaard is only 17 seconds clear of Tadej Pogacar, the UAE Team Emirates rider, in the overall standings ahead of three days in the mountains.
Friday's stage marks the French national holiday of July 14 with a marquee route and an iconic summit finish at Le Grand Colombier in the Jura mountain range -- a regular obstacle on recent Tours.
Pogacar said he wanted an early night ahead of the Grand Colombier.
"I remember it," he said cocking his head and arching an eyebrow.
"I want to win it. It's a good climb, if I have the legs I'll attack. I should be good."
Danish defending champion Vingegaard was taking Friday's stage seriously.
"Tomorrow will be a decisive day," he insisted.
Sprint specialist Fabio Jakobsen of the Quick-Step team withdrew from the Tour ahead of stage 12, struggling to shake off the after-effects of a hard fall.
"At this point it seems impossible for me to get to Paris," he explained.
Others might be persuaded of this impossibility if they take a close look at the road ahead.
Saturday ends with a sensational downhill ride from Les Portes du Soleil, while Sunday should be a blockbuster climb at Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc.
The two-Test series is being viewed as the starting point of a transition period for Rohit Sharma's side, following their loss to Australia in the World Test Championship
Beckham’s wife Victoria has shared a footage in which the English great can be seen working on the huge portrait on a building wall
Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England, is the site of the 151st edition of golf's oldest championship which tees off on July 16
Hosts move early to show their faith in Jonny Bairstow by keeping the wicketkeeper for the Old Trafford match
Eubanks stuns Tsitsipas to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal
The Slovenian took fresh momentum into the second rest day after gaining another eight seconds on Sunday
Portuguese tasked with reviving the glory years of UAE football where the national team qualified for the sport’s quadrennial show piece in 1990
England happy with team's approach, but insisted there is still room for improvement heading to the Old Trafford at Manchester