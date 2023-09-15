UAE Team Emirates secures 50th season victory at Coppa Sabatini

Finn Fisher Black sits second in the overall classification in the Grand Tour
Marc Hirschi secured a milestone victory for UAE Team Emirates as the Swiss champion crossed the line with his hands aloft at the Coppa Sabatini in Italy on Friday.
After a podium ride by Felix Grossschartner at the Giro Della Toscana on Thursday, the team was motivated to take the top step with Hirschi getting the better of yesterday's winner, the in-form Pavel Sivakov (Ineos-Grenadiers), in a two-up sprint to the line.
Tadej Pogačar was tasked with the job of blocking any attacks behind and managed to come through for a third-place podium as he builds towards his final end of year objective at Il Lombardia.
The win marks Hirschi's 6th triumph of the season and the 50th of the year for the Emirati squad.
Elsewhere in La Vuelta, UAE Team Emirates came through two incredibly tough mountain stages with Juan Ayuso and Joao Almeida putting in some huge efforts. Ayuso remains in 4th place in the GC standings and in the Young Riders jersey ahead of today's Team Time Trial after Almeida produced a battling performance on stage 17 to take an impressive 6th place.
