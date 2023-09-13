UAE Team Emirates scoop silver in prestigious Vuelta Espana

Flyhalf celebrates becoming his country's oldest player as Italy start campaign with bonus-point win
Finn Fisher Black took his biggest result on Grand Tour debut, with a confident second place on stage 16 of the prestigious Vuelta España.
The 21-year-old rider jumped away from an elite group in the final kilometres in pursuit of lone leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) who took the stage and sits second in the overall classification on the hilly finale Liencres Playa to Bejes (120.1km).
Juan Ayuso crossed the line in 5th place at 1'01'' and holds 4th places GC.
Finn Fisher Black said, "When Jonas attacked, my idea was to go to the front and push the group on. When I looked back the group wasn't there so the DS told me to push and try and catch. It's a nice personal result for me but the main goal over the next days is to help the guys for the GC."
