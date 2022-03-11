UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar wins fourth stage to take Tirreno-Adriatico lead

A chance for manager Carlo Ancelotti and his players to prove they are still relevant, not just in Spain, but at the highest level, a force for the present rather than relics of the past
Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar powered to victory on an uphill finish to stage four of the TirrenoAdriatico on Thursday and claimed the overall lead.
The Slovenian took the leader’s blue jersey from Ineos’ Filippo Ganna after sealing his fifth win of the season with an impressive late burst in Bellante.
“After the whole team’s big day, I thought I had to go for it,” said Team UAE’s Pogacar.
He attacked with 500 metres remaining to edge out Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard and Frenchman Victor Lafay.
The 23-year-old Pogacar, who won the Strade Bianche last weekend, now boasts a nine-second advantage over Belgian Remco Evenepoel in the general classification.
Italian Ganna is a further 12 seconds back in third place.
Friday’s fifth stage is a 155km hilly ride from Sefro to Fermo.
“Tomorrow will be a bit like today,” said Pogacar. “You’ll have to be very focused.”
