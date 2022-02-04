UAE Team Emirates' Molano sprints to second in Valenciana

Sebastian Molano put in a fast turn of speed to take second place on Stage 2 of the Vuelta Valenciana behind Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step – Alpha Vinyl) on the hilly sprint finish from Betera to Torrent (171.5km).
The Colombian fastman was without the leadout of Ryan Gibbons who was involved in a hard crash with 3.7km to go, however thankfully the South African was able to finish the stage afterwards.
“It was a good sprint and I’m really happy and thankful for the work the guys did to put me in a good position,” said Molano.
“Unfortunately we lost Gibbons to a crash in the final kilometres so we missed a man, but we did what we could. Jakobsen was just that bit faster than everyone else today but the legs are very good and I hope to find a win very soon,” he added.
After a solid display on Thursday, Juan Ayuso climbed the General Standings to 10th place overall at 1’14’’ from race leader Remco Evenepoel (Quick Step – Alpha Vinyl).
The racing at Vuelta Valenciana continues with Stage 3 from Alicante to Antenas del Maigmó (155.1km) on Saturday, in what is set to be a key day for the GC.
STAGE 2 RESULTS:
1.Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step- Alpha Vinyl) 4:09:51
2.Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) s.t
3.Elia Viviani (Quick Step – Alpha Vinyl) s.t
General Classification after Stage 2:
1.Remco Evenepoel (Quick Step – Alpha Vinyl) 8:26:13
2.Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) +19’’
3.Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos-Grenadiers) +37’’
10. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) +1’14’’
The 38-year-old earned a share of the first round lead alongside Germany’s Sebastian Heisele
Sports1 day ago
‘The Pride of Abu Dhabi’, despite six key players returning last-minute from national duty on Wednesday, showcased a dominating performance in the opening match of the tournament
Sports1 day ago
He had his wits about him and the grit to never give in, just like Federer in his win over Nadal in the 2017 Australian Open final. But Nadal’s victory over Medvedev from two sets down in the 2022 final takes the cake
Sports1 day ago
Captain Yash Dhull struck a sublime 110 in as many balls and shared a game-changing 204-run stand with his deputy Shaik Rasheed (94 off 108 balls)
Sports1 day ago
The Arsenal squad has come to Dubai for their warm weather training sessions as they prepare for the final weeks of the season
Sports2 days ago
The first pilot test event to be held at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club on February 19
Sports2 days ago
The fastest man in the Middle East, UAE Team Emirates’ very own Emirati rider Yousif Mirza, made a daring solo attack just after the hectic gravel section
Sports2 days ago