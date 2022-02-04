UAE Team Emirates' Molano sprints to second in Valenciana

Fight to the finish: Sebastian Molano of UAE Team Emirates (right) sprints to the finish to take second place in stage 2 of the Vuelta Valenciana on Friday. — Supplied photo

The Colombian fastman was without the leadout of Ryan Gibbons who was involved in a hard crash with 3.7km to go

By Team KT Published: Fri 4 Feb 2022, 11:37 PM

Sebastian Molano put in a fast turn of speed to take second place on Stage 2 of the Vuelta Valenciana behind Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step – Alpha Vinyl) on the hilly sprint finish from Betera to Torrent (171.5km).

The Colombian fastman was without the leadout of Ryan Gibbons who was involved in a hard crash with 3.7km to go, however thankfully the South African was able to finish the stage afterwards.

“It was a good sprint and I’m really happy and thankful for the work the guys did to put me in a good position,” said Molano.

“Unfortunately we lost Gibbons to a crash in the final kilometres so we missed a man, but we did what we could. Jakobsen was just that bit faster than everyone else today but the legs are very good and I hope to find a win very soon,” he added.

After a solid display on Thursday, Juan Ayuso climbed the General Standings to 10th place overall at 1’14’’ from race leader Remco Evenepoel (Quick Step – Alpha Vinyl).

The racing at Vuelta Valenciana continues with Stage 3 from Alicante to Antenas del Maigmó (155.1km) on Saturday, in what is set to be a key day for the GC.

STAGE 2 RESULTS:

1.Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step- Alpha Vinyl) 4:09:51

2.Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) s.t

3.Elia Viviani (Quick Step – Alpha Vinyl) s.t

General Classification after Stage 2:

1.Remco Evenepoel (Quick Step – Alpha Vinyl) 8:26:13

2.Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) +19’’

3.Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos-Grenadiers) +37’’

10. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) +1’14’’