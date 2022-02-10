UAE Team Emirates' Gaviria storms to victory in Oman

The highly-regarded McDonald will lead the side during their Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka starting from Friday, in what is being seen as an audition for a permanent stay
Sports3 hours ago
Fernando Gaviria showed a return to top-form with victory on Stage 1 of the Tour of Oman from Al Rustaq Fort to Muscat (138km).
Having claimed a string of podiums last week at the Saudi Tour, the 27 year old came with a point to prove and converted a perfect leadout from his UAE teammates for his first triumph of the year.
The team took hold of the race inside the final 2km with a high-speed train of riders storming the flat finish in Muscat. Max Richeze dropped Gaviria off in the last 200m with no one able to get near to the UAE fastman as he raised his hands in victory ahead of teammate and pre-race favourite, Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).
The win means Gaviria now leads the overall classification and UAE Team Emirates also lead the team classification.
Gaviria: “Yesterday I told the media I really wanted to win some stages here, I’ve been putting pressure on myself and in my head I knew I needed a victory. Last week in Saudi I came close but just missed it so to take a win today is amazing. The team did really nice work today, they worked like a big family and delivered me perfectly. I’m really happy to be here in Oman in this beautiful country and am hungry for more wins. Let’s see how the legs are today after the massage and build towards more good results here.”
With just over a week to go to the UAE Tour, Gaviria will look to build up more momentum with another potential sprint finish in tomorrow’s Stage which takes the peloton depart Naseem Park and finish in the Suhar Corniche (167.5km).
Stage 1 results:
1.Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) 3:17:04
2.Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) s.t
3.Kaden Groves (Bike Exchange) s.t
General Classification after Stage 1:
1.Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) 3:16:54
2.Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) +2’’
3.Peio Goikoetxea (Euskaltel-Euskadi) +4’’
The highly-regarded McDonald will lead the side during their Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka starting from Friday, in what is being seen as an audition for a permanent stay
Sports3 hours ago
Danish footballer Eriksen collapsed on the field, lying unconscious for several minutes, during the Euros last year
Sports4 hours ago
The 21-year-old said she had to overcome a 'mental battle' to secure her spot as defending champion
Sports8 hours ago
Russian athletes are competing as the 'Russian Olympic Committee', after the country was banned because of a doping scheme.
Sports10 hours ago
The Serbian star is due to return to the tour at the Dubai ATP event from February 21
Sports19 hours ago
The European club will now face Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras in the Cup final at the same venue on Saturday, while Al Hilal will lock horns with CAF champions Al Ahly in the third-place play-off at the Al Nahyan Stadium
Sports19 hours ago