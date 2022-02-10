UAE Team Emirates' Gaviria storms to victory in Oman

Colombia's Fernando Gaviria (left). — UAE Team Emirates

Dubai - The Colombian had claimed a string of podiums last week at the Saudi Tour

By Team KT Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 6:09 PM

Fernando Gaviria showed a return to top-form with victory on Stage 1 of the Tour of Oman from Al Rustaq Fort to Muscat (138km).

Having claimed a string of podiums last week at the Saudi Tour, the 27 year old came with a point to prove and converted a perfect leadout from his UAE teammates for his first triumph of the year.

The team took hold of the race inside the final 2km with a high-speed train of riders storming the flat finish in Muscat. Max Richeze dropped Gaviria off in the last 200m with no one able to get near to the UAE fastman as he raised his hands in victory ahead of teammate and pre-race favourite, Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).

The win means Gaviria now leads the overall classification and UAE Team Emirates also lead the team classification.

Gaviria: “Yesterday I told the media I really wanted to win some stages here, I’ve been putting pressure on myself and in my head I knew I needed a victory. Last week in Saudi I came close but just missed it so to take a win today is amazing. The team did really nice work today, they worked like a big family and delivered me perfectly. I’m really happy to be here in Oman in this beautiful country and am hungry for more wins. Let’s see how the legs are today after the massage and build towards more good results here.”

With just over a week to go to the UAE Tour, Gaviria will look to build up more momentum with another potential sprint finish in tomorrow’s Stage which takes the peloton depart Naseem Park and finish in the Suhar Corniche (167.5km).

Stage 1 results:

1.Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) 3:17:04

2.Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) s.t

3.Kaden Groves (Bike Exchange) s.t

General Classification after Stage 1:

1.Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) 3:16:54

2.Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) +2’’

3.Peio Goikoetxea (Euskaltel-Euskadi) +4’’