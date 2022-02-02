UAE Team Emirates’ Gaviria finishes third in Saudi Arabia

Ahmad Skaik and Josh Hill will tee it up alongside some of the world’s best golfers on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club
Fernando Gaviria made a promising start to his 2022 season with third place on Stage 1 of the Saudi Tour, with teammate Felix Gross finishing just behind in sixth place.
The 198km route, with start and finish around Winter Park, was largely flat with a gravel section coming inside the final 20km.
The fastest man in the Middle East, UAE Team Emirates’ very own Emirati rider Yousif Mirza, made a daring solo attack just after the hectic gravel section, building up a gap of 20’’ and helping the team into a strong position for the finish. The brave attempt by the Emirati champion came undone with just under 2.5km to the line when the sprint trains reeled him back for the big group gallop.
Australian Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) was quickest on the day and subsequently won the stage with Colombian fastman Gaviria close on his wheel in third place.
“It was a fast stage out there,” said Gaviria.
“We didn’t win but I’m pleased with the team, they worked well. The leadout came together nicely and I could wait until the last moment to open up, but was just missing that little bit. The gravel section was cool, it was hard but thankfully all our guys passed it without any problems although we heard there were some crashes behind. Tomorrow will be another day, maybe a harder day and we’ll aim for the victory again,” he added.
Stage 2 sees the racing at Saudi Tour continue from Taibah University to Abu Rakah (163.9km) with a hilly finish.
Stage 1 results:
1.Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) 4:41:52
2.Martin Lars (Bora-Hansgrohe) s.t
3.Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) s.t
6. Felix Gross (UAE Team Emirates) s.t
General Classification after Stage 1
1.Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) 4:41:42
2.Martin Lars (Bora-Hansgrohe) +4’’
3.Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) +6’’
6.s Felix Gross (UAE Team Emirates) +10’’
