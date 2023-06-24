UAE Team Emirates clinch 1-2 in Portugal

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has questioned whether “Bazball” — as England's new style has been labeled — was the optimal way to play the Test series
It was a UAE Team Emirates 1-2 in Portugal on Saturday as Joao Almeida and Ivo Oliveira put on a dominant display to fill the first two steps of the podium at the national time-trial championships.
Almeida had previously won the title in 2021 and goes into the road race on Sunday as defending champion. However, with teammates Rui and Ivo Oliveira by his side the Emirati trio will have several cards to play when it comes to going for the victory.
“It was a really good day. I was surprised with my performance in the TT and my form is better than I expected," Almeida said.
"It was really warm out there today. We can be really happy with the performance of the team with first and second for me and Ivo. Now for Sunday the goal is to keep the jersey in the team it doesn’t matter who wins the race but as long as it’s one of us from UAE Team Emirates it’s good,” he added.
RESULTS
1.Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) 38:51
2.Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) +35”
3.Joaquim Silva (Efapel) +2’23”
