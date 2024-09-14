UAE sprinter Maryam Karim claims gold at Arab Junior Athletics Championship

Photo: WAM

Published: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 9:15 AM

UAE National Team sprinter Maryam Karim secured a gold medal in the 400-meter final at the Arab Junior Athletics Championship for athletes under 18, held in Saudi Arabia.

Karim's impressive performance, culminating in a final time of 55.09 seconds, followed a dominant display in the qualifying rounds where she recorded the fastest time of 57.71 seconds.

This gold medal marks the UAE's second podium finish at the championship, following Salem Al-Maqbali's silver medal in shot put.