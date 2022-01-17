UAE: South Korea's first lady praises kids with determination as they master art of Taekwondo

Photo: Supplied

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 11:42 PM

The first lady of South Korea, Kim Jung-sook on Monday morning, January 17, expressed her happiness after witnessing the determination of the students of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services SCHS with disabilities as they train and master the art of Taekwondo.

She said that Taekwondo has positive effects not only on physical health but also mental health.

She thanked Sheikha Jamila bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director General of the City, and all the workers in this pioneering institution which is keen on continuous cooperation with the Republic of South Korea in more than one field.

She also expressed her pride in the achievements made due to the fruitful cooperation between the SCHS and several Korean institutions and authorities, hoping to continue and develop this cooperation in the future in several areas.

Ms Kim praised the students' keenness for learning the basics of sports and striving to achieve their dreams from the very beginning with a white belt. The students then move forward to attain the yellow belt, facing further challenges to receive the blue and red belts. They then finally reach the goal with the black belt.