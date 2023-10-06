UAE records best-ever performance at Asian Games

Lindars has won the 2022 Europe Triathlon Challenge Long Distance Championships Almere, finishing the race in 7 hours and 55 minutes
The UAE equestrian team won two medals in the individual jumping event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on October 5, bringing to 16 the country's medal haul in the global competition, including three gold, five silver, and eight bronze medals
Equestrian rider Omar Al Marzooqi won the silver medal, while Abdullah Al Ameri won the bronze medal. Al Marzooqi finished with a time of 39.68 seconds, while Al Ameri needed 42.45 seconds. The Saudi rider Abdullah Al Sharbatly won the gold medal with a time of 39.68 seconds.
This is the largest number of medals the UAE has ever won in a single edition of the Asian Games, surpassing the previous record of 13 medals set in Jakarta in 2018.
The UAE's medal haul is spread across four sports: judo, jujitsu, equestrian, and cycling.
ALSO READ:
Lindars has won the 2022 Europe Triathlon Challenge Long Distance Championships Almere, finishing the race in 7 hours and 55 minutes
Despite enjoying far greater experience, whatever advantage The Tigers have in this match will be slender
Event co-founder Vijay Vasu said it was especially gratifying to welcome four new members to the Tour
Lamprecht and Lindblad bring star appeal to World Amateur Team Championships
Organiser Anis Sajan wants all participating teams to have a chance of winning and to pick up prizes
Players from both teams looked relaxed under the lights, enjoying their first experience of the Etihad Arena and Abu Dhabi in general
The National team also secure three silver medals on the first day of the jiu-jitsu competitions in in Hangzhou, China
Second Dubai Sail Grand Prix to take place at Mina Rashid, December 9-10