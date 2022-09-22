UAE record memorable win over Zimbabwe in ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier

Unbeaten City are two points clear of second-placed Arsenal, who would regain pole position if they win at Brentford on Sunday
The UAE stunned Zimbabwe by four wickets in their final Group A game of the ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
This was the home team’s first win after losing their first two matches.
Needing 14 runs in the final over chasing 121, the UAE reached home on the final ball, thanks to Kavisha Egodage’s 41 not out off 57 balls and Vaishnave Mahesh’s 9 not out off five balls.
Mahesh had earlier taken three wickets for 15 runs to help the UAE restrict Zimbabwe to 120 for seven in 20 overs.
Despite the victory, the UAE failed to qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup qualifying tournament, having finished last in Group A with two points from three matches.
Zimbabwe (four points) and Thailand (four points) advanced to the semifinals from Group A, while Bangladesh (6 points) and Ireland (4 points) reached the semis from Group B.
Only the two finalists will qualify for the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup which will be held in South Africa.
Unbeaten City are two points clear of second-placed Arsenal, who would regain pole position if they win at Brentford on Sunday
It will first be implemented in the domestic men’s T20 tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which will begin on October 11
The 15-man squad brings together a dynamic mix of experience and youth
Eight teams will battle it for the two remaining berths in the ICC Women's T20 Qualifier
There are interesting anecdotes and interviews with legends of the game who have conducted coaching camps
The League will be staged at the Al Wasl Stadium in Jaddaf in January, 2023
Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, announced on Thursday that he would retire after next week's Laver Cup
Trevor Penney will be the assistant coach, while James Foster will be the batting and wicketkeeping coach