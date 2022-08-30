UAE Pro League: Tickets to go on sale for opening matchweek

The new season is scheduled to kick off on September 2 and 3

Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 12:13 AM Last updated: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 12:23 AM

The UAE Pro League (UAEPL) has announced that tickets for the opening matchweek of the 2022-2023 Adnoc Pro League are now available for online purchase, via the UAEPL's official website, mobile app, and the Platinum List website.

Fans may book tickets digitally through easy and simple steps — either via the UAEPL's official website, the mobile app, or by scanning the QR code available at all stadiums.

The new season of the Adnoc Pro League is scheduled to kick off on September 2 and 3, amidst great anticipation from all teams and club fans waiting for the start of the biggest sports event in the region.

