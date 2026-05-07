Sheikh Mansour to pay for tickets of Al Jazira fans at UAE President's Cup

Emirati football club Al Jazira announced on Thursday that UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan will cover the full cost of tickets of the club's fans who wish to attend the UAE President's Cup Final scheduled on May 22.

Al Jazira will face Al Ain club in the final match that will kick off in Abu Dhabi's Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium at 7.40pm UAE time. The UAE President's Cup represents the most prestigious trophy in Emirati football.

In 2025, Dubai-based Shabab Al Ahli defeated Sharjah 2-1 to lift the UAE President's Cup, in a result that marked the 11th time the club has clinched the title.

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In a statement, Al Jazira club said, "The initiative comes in appreciation of the loyalty of Al Jazira fans, who have been the team’s true support throughout the season, and reflects Sheikh Mansour’s approach to supporting supporters and recognising their role as genuine partners in the club’s journey".

Sheikh Mansour, who is also UAE Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, is the chairman of Al Jazira Club, which is often fondly called "Pride of Abu Dhabi".

Sheikh Mansour's gesture to buy tickets for Al Jazira's fans ahead of the imporant match reflects a broader trend among UAE leaders and royals to support lovers of the popular sport in the country.

In September 2025, Ajman's Sheikh Rashid bin Hamid Al Nuaimi secured a private plane to transport UAE fans to Doha in Qatar, in support of the UAE national team in the Asian qualifiers for 2026 World Cup.