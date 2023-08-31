UAE: Pakistani ambassador honours boxer Taimoor Khan after Dubai win

The Emirati's recent opening round victory in Lithuania gave him an immediate five-point championship lead
Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi awarded a recognition shield and certificate to Pakistani boxer Taimoor Khan at the country's Consulate-General Dubai on Wednesday.
Khan is an Asian Boxing Federation Heavyweight champion, who recently won the title of World Boxing Council Asia Continental in Dubai. He knocked out Jaskaran Singh in 30 seconds during the first round of the bout, which was part of the World Boxing Association’s (WBA) Color World Cup World Tour.
Ambassador Tirmizi lauded the hard work and dedication of Khan. He said his achievements brought pride to Pakistan and were a shining example of the country's talent and potential.
The ambassador also highlighted the significance of developing a strong sports culture among Pakistani youth that not only promotes physical prowess but also fosters national pride through such achievements.
Khan expressed gratitude to the Pakistani Embassy in the UAE for the recognition of his efforts. He emphasised that this success is a testament to the endless possibilities for those who work hard for their dreams and hoped to bring more accolades for Pakistan in the future as well.
Khan remains Pakistan’s undefeated heavyweight boxer in the bouts he has fought so far.
