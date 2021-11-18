UAE: Padel tennis courts open at health club in Ajman

Padel tennis is an upbeat and exciting new racquet sport sweeping the world.

By Staff Reporter Published: Thu 18 Nov 2021, 1:01 PM

Body and Soul Health Club and Spa, a network of health clubs operated by the hospitality division of Thumbay Group, has opened new padel tennis courts in Ajman.

Padel tennis is an upbeat and exciting new racquet sport combining elements of tennis and squash, it is a game that’s quick, sociable, and easy to learn.

Many sports stars like Andy Murray and Lionel Messi are known to be fans of the game.

Body and Soul Health Club and Spa has partnered with Padel Loco and Padel Factory to create a unique sporting venue.

Mohamed Abdulla Almarzooqi and Harith Mohammed Almarzooqi introduced Padel Loco to Body and Soul Health Club and Spa, Ajman.

Almarzooqi said: “UAE has jumped on Padel Tennis craze as this game is truly addictive, dynamic and fun. Most people, whether they’re beginners or experienced tennis players, can learn the basics in 30 minutes and then they are set for a whole world of fun.

“We at Padel Loco are pleased to partner with Thumbay Medicity to bring this sport to Body and Soul Health Club and Spa. We are determined to make it one of the trendiest and impeccable venues to play padel tennis.”

Imran Ansari, health club manager, Body & Soul Health Club and Spa, Ajman, said: “The game is great for cardiovascular health along with neuromuscular fitness as it incorporates hand-eye coordination with agility and stamina.”

The facility was inaugurated on November 13 by Abdul Salam, security supervisor of the health club. He was given the chief guest honour at the event for his 19-year service to Thumbay Group.

Farhad Moideen C, director of Hospitality and Leisure, Thumbay Group, said: “The felicitation of an employee is part of the rewards and recognition initiative adopted by Thumbay Group. We are proud to have Salam as chief guest as he represents loyalty, dedication, and respect which are the hallmarks of our team.”

Open to members as well as non-members, the health club is currently offering two courts that can be booked for Dh120 during off-peak hours or Dh180 during peak hours from 5pm to 1am.