UAE vs Oman: Free spots to watch World Cup qualifiers

After tickets sold out for the Oman match, the UAE football association announced venues where fans can watch the match through giant screens

Published: Sat 11 Oct 2025, 1:19 PM

Football fever is at an all-time high ahead of UAE's match with Oman, as fans pin the 'dream of a nation' on the Whites, the national team of the Emirates.

With the match set to be held in Doha, a flurry of freebies were announced, including plane seats and roaming data. Royals and sporting clubs alike joined in, sponsoring private planes to fly fans to Qatar.

After tickets sold out for the Oman match, the UAE football association announced venues where fans can watch the match for free through giant screens:

  • Radisson Blu Hotel (Joana Hall)

  • Sheraton Hotel (Majlis Hall)

The halls will open to the public at 6.15pm, the association said. As the anticipation of the sporting event spread across Doha, UAE fans waved flags, sang patriotic songs, and cheered out loud for their favourites.