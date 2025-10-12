Watch: Moment UAE team scores second goal, seals victory against Oman

The UAE clinched a hard-fought victory against Oman, bringing them a step closer to qualifying for the upcoming Fifa World Cup, a milestone that would mark their first appearance on football’s biggest stage after 1990.

In a warm message on X, Anwar Gargash, the Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, said, "Congratulations to our national team on their well-deserved victory, and hard luck to our Omani brothers’ team."

The decisive moment came when Caio Lucas, whose energy and precision shifted the momentum of the nail-biting match, fired home the second goal, a strike now being shared widely across social media. The clip, showing Lucas' composed finish and the team’s jubilant celebration, has gone viral among fans.

Earlier in the match, the UAE’s Minister of Sports, Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, shared the instant The Whites netted their opening goal on his Instagram story, a moment that electrified both the stadium and living rooms across the Emirates.

The victory has sparked a wave of celebration both online and offline. On social media, hashtags like #UAE_Oman are trending, with fans flooding timelines with clips, emojis, and heartfelt tributes to the players.