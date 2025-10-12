  • search in Khaleej Times
Watch: Moment UAE team scores second goal, seals victory against Oman

In a warm message on X, Anwar Gargash, the Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, congratulated The Whites on their win, taking them a step closer to qualifying for the Fifa World Cup

Published: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 12:12 AM

Watch: Moment UAE team scores second goal, seals victory against Oman

The UAE clinched a hard-fought victory against Oman, bringing them a step closer to qualifying for the upcoming Fifa World Cup, a milestone that would mark their first appearance on football’s biggest stage after 1990.

In a warm message on X, Anwar Gargash, the Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, said, "Congratulations to our national team on their well-deserved victory, and hard luck to our Omani brothers’ team."

The decisive moment came when Caio Lucas, whose energy and precision shifted the momentum of the nail-biting match, fired home the second goal, a strike now being shared widely across social media. The clip, showing Lucas' composed finish and the team’s jubilant celebration, has gone viral among fans.

Watch the epic moment below:

Earlier in the match, the UAE’s Minister of Sports, Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, shared the instant The Whites netted their opening goal on his Instagram story, a moment that electrified both the stadium and living rooms across the Emirates.

Watch that moment here:

The victory has sparked a wave of celebration both online and offline. On social media, hashtags like #UAE_Oman are trending, with fans flooding timelines with clips, emojis, and heartfelt tributes to the players.