Watch: Moment UAE team scores second goal, seals victory against Oman

In a warm message on X, Anwar Gargash, the Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, congratulated The Whites on their win, taking them a step closer to qualifying for the Fifa World Cup
The UAE clinched a hard-fought victory against Oman, bringing them a step closer to qualifying for the upcoming Fifa World Cup, a milestone that would mark their first appearance on football’s biggest stage after 1990.
In a warm message on X, Anwar Gargash, the Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, said, "Congratulations to our national team on their well-deserved victory, and hard luck to our Omani brothers’ team."
The decisive moment came when Caio Lucas, whose energy and precision shifted the momentum of the nail-biting match, fired home the second goal, a strike now being shared widely across social media. The clip, showing Lucas' composed finish and the team’s jubilant celebration, has gone viral among fans.
Watch the epic moment below:
Ø´ÙÙ Ø§ÙÙØ¯Ù |— ÙÙÙØ§Øª Ø§ÙÙØ§Ø³ (@AlkassTVSports) October 11, 2025
Ù Ø§Ø±ÙÙØ³ Ù ÙÙÙÙÙ ÙØØ±Ø² ÙØ¯Ù Ø§ÙØªØ¹Ø§Ø¯Ù ÙÙ ÙØªØ®Ø¨ Ø§ÙØ¥Ù Ø§Ø±Ø§Øª ÙÙ Ù Ø±Ù Ù Ø¹ÙÙ Ø§Ù ÙÙ Ø§ÙØ¯ÙÙÙØ© 76#Ø§ÙØ¥Ù Ø§Ø±Ø§Øª_Ø¹ÙÙ Ø§Ù#ØªØµÙÙØ§Øª_ÙØ£Ø³_Ø§ÙØ¹Ø§ÙÙ 2026 #ÙÙÙØ§Øª_Ø§ÙÙØ§Ø³ || #Ù ÙØµØ©_Ø´ÙÙ pic.twitter.com/sYp6BRtCHY
Earlier in the match, the UAE’s Minister of Sports, Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, shared the instant The Whites netted their opening goal on his Instagram story, a moment that electrified both the stadium and living rooms across the Emirates.
Watch that moment here:
The victory has sparked a wave of celebration both online and offline. On social media, hashtags like #UAE_Oman are trending, with fans flooding timelines with clips, emojis, and heartfelt tributes to the players.